Hinge users can now get friends to hype them up on their profiles

Hinge is now letting users add testimonials to their profiles from the people who know them best. They can ask pals, family members or even colleagues to talk them up with a written blurb, photos or a video or voice message. This feature, called Friend's Take, is available globally, excluding India.

Folks who offer up a testimonial don't need to be a Hinge member. The user can grab a link to send to their loved ones by going to the Edit Profile tab in the Hinge app and tapping on Friend's Take. Those who click on the link can choose a prompt to answer about the Hinge user. The link will expire after three days or once 10 people have sent a testimonial. The Hinge user can then choose up to three responses to include on their profile, and they can swap out the testimonials whenever they like.

Hinge says 71 percent of its users want help with their profiles, but just 46 percent actually ask for it. Having testimonials from a person's loved ones might make their profiles seem more authentic and interesting. That said, of course their family and friends are going to say positive things about them. I hope I never have to use a dating app again, but I wager I'd find it more helpful to hear from people that a prospective match has gone out with.