Your CD and Blu-Ray collection won't last forever
It's important to be aware of disc rot, but there's no need to be afraid.
Every Blu-ray or CD collector has an origin story. Mine involves a rainy Friday night, two buckets Orville Redenbacher, and a futile search for Kevin Smith's Dogma. Since then, I've found myself ensnared in a desperate fight to buoy my viewing habits against the whims of multinational corporations like Amazon and Netflix. If you've found yourself in a similar crusade, take heed: hoarding physical media may not be the failsafe you imagined, particularly if you don't take the proper precautions. And while it may seem obvious that your CD collection won't last if you don't protect it, many consumers are blissfully unaware of the conditions likely to degrade their physical media stash.
One of the greatest risks to your media collection is known as disc rot. And while it sounds like a disease you might contract while traversing the Amazon rainforest, the ominously named phenomenon poses significant risks to the integrity of your collection. Affecting CDs, Blu-rays and DVDs alike, disc rot occurs when environmental factors degrade the reflective side of compact discs. Spots, holes and discoloration across this reflective layer can corrupt the data on a disc, potentially causing them to become unreadable.
Before heading into the causes of disc rot, its important to note that the phenomenon is relatively rare. With that said, consumers should be aware of the risks, signs and prevention strategies necessary to protect their discs from undue suffering. And while the disease isn't contagious, owners who begin to see trace signs of corrosion should act immediately to save their collections.
Signs and causes of disc rot
Disc rot occurs when a CD's protective layers fail to safeguard its contents from environmental degradation. One such process, known as oxidization, occurs when oxygen reacts with the aluminum in your CD, causing bronze color to appear across your disc. Other telltale signs include a series of pinpricks, holes , degraded edges or a clouded stain across the surface. However, disc rot isn't always visible, and may sometimes only be detected once you experience playback issues.
Typically, the phenomenon is exacerbated by improper storage, in which over exposure to extreme temperatures, humidity and direct sunlight distort the discs' reflective layer, spurring chemical reactions that cause it to breakdown. For instance, extreme cold can cause CD rot by condensing the moisture in the disc and exposing the reflective layer to adverse conditions. Humidity, meanwhile, can cause the glue holding your disc together to loosen and separate. .
The risk of disc rot is higher in poorly made products. Cheap discs are more likely to deteriorate and often cannot hold up in adverse environments. Defective cases are another factor, particularly in DVDs. Laserdiscs, meanwhile, exhibit their own form of degradation, in which the aluminum layers become oxidized by their own adhesives, causing discs to crack, videos to jump and audio to degrade. One company, MCA DiscoVision, is infamous for this type of wear.
Unfortunately, there is no set timeline for when such damage might occur. According to Sony, a properly-stored DVD should last between 30 to 100 years. One high-profile case, however, saw Warner Bros. DVDs experience rotting less than 20 years after their release. In most instances, however, CD rot will likely only be a problem after years of improper storage. To what degree such degradation occurs depends on the quality of the disc and its specific storage conditions.
Preventing disc rot
Fear not, disc rot is all but inevitable. Experts caution enthusiasts to consider how and where they store their disc collections. Of course, pinpointing the ideal storage conditions can be difficult, and often depends on the type of disc. However, several universal precautions can help shield your collection from unnecessary damage.
Store your discs inside cool, well-ventilated rooms and away from direct sunlight. Keeping discs in their individual storage containers can help reduce exposure. Some enthusiasts suggest that collectors store the booklets and other paper materials in a sleeve on the outside of the case, as the paper can create moisture on the disc overtime. However, such concerns are minor and likely won't have a major effect for most users. Critically, the shape of your storage unit makes little difference, with both vertical and horizontal storage systems having no measurable effect on disc rot. Airtight containers can help reduce contaminates, but won't save your CD from heat or light damage and may exacerbate humidity concerns.
Try to prevent your collection from experiencing extreme swings in temperature. If you need to take a CD between two extreme environments, it is best to do so gradually. As with vinyl records, extreme swings in temperature can cause cracks or other damage to a disc' protective layers. Leaving a disc in its packaging while it acclimates, for instance, can reduce this form of damage.
If you believe your collection may be suffering, there are several steps you can take to try and recover your content. For one, seek out software to recover data from damaged CDs or companies who specialize in recovering data from corrupted discs. Creating extra copies can also help reduce risks. Of course, copyright infringement laws prevent users from creating a playable backup of their Blu-Ray collection, but saving home videos and photographs on additional storage methods is always recommended. Furthermore, regular cleanings can help prevent dust, dirt and other environmental factors from corrupting your collection.
Overall, you probably don't need to worry much about disc rot. Other forms of damage, such as scratches, are much more prevalent and dangerous to a CDs contents. However, following common sense storage strategies may reduce your exposure and help preserve your collection for the long haul.