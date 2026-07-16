You can now grant Claude access to your 1Password credentials

If you like putting Claude's AI agents to work on personal chores but are concerned about giving them access to your credentials, there's a new solution available. 1Password just announced 1Password for Claude, a new feature on its browser extension that lets Claude use your credentials, but blocks your private info from reaching the model, its memory or Anthropic's systems. "Users can now authorize Claude to complete real-world tasks like booking travel and managing accounts securely with credentials injected directly to the target system on their behalf," 1Password explains.

Security has emerged as a big issue when using agents to complete tasks on your behalf. Sharing credentials directly with an agent exposes them to the model, its memory and the systems behind it, which can pose a risk if the model gets hacked.

To solve that problem, 1Password built a "zero-exposure security framework" that allows agents to use stored credentials from your 1Password vault without them reaching the model. Access is granted per session, limited to specific, approved items and not carried over. Since passwords and one-time MFA codes are injected through a secure channel managed by 1Password, they stay outside the model. At the same time, 1Password allows authenticated multi-site sessions to complete multi-step workflows without prompting the user for credentials at each step.

For extra security, 1Password locks down when an AI agent takes control of your browers, limiting access to only the credentials explicitly granted for the current task. Finally, 1Password also scans pages after every autofill to ensure no secrets remain exposed.

Along with the Claude integration, 1Password introduced a new Agentic Mode for all 1Password users that will safeguards credentials against active agents. When it detects one, 1Password locks down, so the agent can only find passwords explicitly granted for the current task. Users will also see that this security feature is active directly in the 1Password browser extension. This will only work with Claude at first, but will expand to other agents "as the ecosystem grows," 1Password said.

1Password for Claude is now available to 1Password users on Mac for business, family and individual plans. Getting started requires the 1Password desktop app and browser extensions, plus the Claude desktop app and browser extensions. "Future support for payment cards and identity details will be available after launch," according to 1Password.