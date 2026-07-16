EU demands Google give AI rivals more access to Android

The European Union has today ordered Google to open up more parts of Android to rival AI apps. It's a move prompted by concerns Google could use its dominant mobile OS to box out its competitors. For instance, the EU says rival AI assistants have only limited access to "key functionalities" within Android compared to Gemini. Consequently, "third-party AI assistants are therefore limited in how they can offer their innovative services." When the requisite changes are made, it's likely Android users will get a similar choice as when choosing a browser in the bloc. Once selected, they'll be able to wake it with voice commands, engaging their assistant of choice in various agentic actions.

But that's not all, and the EU has additionally insisted Google share data with third party search engines. This includes enabling AI chatbots are "eligible to receive shared data" and that Google should "share the same data it collects to optimize its own search." The rules insist this data is anonymized, the methods of which will be evaluated by an independent third party. These decisions are legally binding, and Google has to begin data sharing with rivals by January 2027. The company has until July 2027 to do the same with Android, opening up various software features to the aforementioned rival AI apps.

Kent Walker, Google's President of Global Affairs, has penned a response saying that the decisions "risk undermining vital privacy and security guardrails for millions of Europeans." Walker adds the EU has turned a blind eye to its evidence of user harm, and the demands to open up Android further will weaken device security. In a rare moment of collaboration, even Apple moved to Google's defense, saying earlier this year that such a move would cause a privacy nightmare. In addition, he said the decision to force Google to share search data will "endanger national security." It's not clear if Google is going to challenge the decisions, although we suspect it will, given the stern warnings made here.