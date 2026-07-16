Google's NotebookLM is now Gemini Notebook

Google's deep research tool, NotebookLM, is getting a new name to better sit beside the rest of Google's AI tools. From today, the service will be known as Gemini Notebook, even if it remains a standalone product from the rest of Gemini — at least for now. Along with the name change, the search giant has made some under-the-hood improvements, such as the ability to write and execute code natively. That way, it's possible to run complex data analysis based solely on the data collected within your own research.

In addition, Google says it'll soon add the ability to bring the notebooks made within this system to AI mode in the regular 'ol Google search. The company adds that NotebookLM Gemini Notebook now has more than 30 million individual users, along with more than 600,000 organizations. The move to pull the brand in line with the rest of Gemini isn't much of a surprise, given the Google fully integrated the tool into the Gemini app back in April.