Suno brings its gen AI music gunk to iMessage

Suno has found another way to suck the joy out of creating music by adding iMessage integration. Those who have the latest version of the Suno iPhone app can now generate a 30-second output right from their messages with a text or voice prompt. They'll find the option to do that by tapping the plus button in a chat and selecting Suno.

They can paste in a message from a friend as a prompt and pick a genre for the audio, Suno says. The person on the other side of the chat will need to have the Suno app installed to hear the output.

I'm glad for that latter requirement as that makes it less likely I'll ever hear one of these songs. I'd think less of someone who sent me one, just as I do of people who send me AI-generated images no matter how many times I ask them not to.

Sure, you could use this tool to send a piece of audio generated by a system that scraped tens of millions of tracks (allegedly including many copyrighted works) from the internet for training purposes. Instead, why not just make up a song about a dinner reservation or whatever and send it to your friends as a voice note? You can just do that. It'll be infinitely more meaningful than whatever Suno's systems can come up with.