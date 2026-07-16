Roblox will offer AI-generated game creation on mobile later this year

Roblox has announced plans for its next chapter in letting players create their own games and interactive experiences. A new feature called Build will use AI tools to develop an interactive experience based on natural language prompts. Build will be a mobile-focused system, bringing game creation to smartphones and tablets for the first time. The toolset is based on a mix of open-source and proprietary AI models.

Build will be available as a public alpha for users in the Philippines beginning July 28, with more regions to be added in the coming months. Players will need to be age 9 and up to use the Build tools, and creations that pass safety checks and are published will be globally available to those 16 and up. Its age verification systems didn't get off to a great start, although Roblox still launched restricted account tiers last month. We'll see if Build winds up being a positive application of AI (they do exist) or another unforced error.