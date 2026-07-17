Coca-Cola's dairy company fairlife hit with a ransomware attack

Coca-Cola's dairy subsidiary fairlife was hit by a ransomware attack, prompting the company to suspend its operations in the United States. In its SEC filing, Coca-Cola said that on July 16, 2026, it discovered that a third party gained unauthorized entry to part of fairlife's systems, including ones related to production. The company said it was "in connection with a ransomware event," but it didn't reveal specific details about the attack.

At the moment, the incident is still under investigation. Coca-Cola said it secured the assistance of external cybersecurity experts to conjure up a solution and that it has already notified authorities. Product quality and safety aren't impacted by the breach, it wrote in the filing, and fairlife's production in Canada remains operational.

"The full scope, nature and impacts of the incident are not yet known," the filing reads. "Accordingly, [Coca-Cola] has not yet determined whether the incident is reasonably likely to materially affect the Company."

As TechCrunch notes, fairlife posted $4 billion in sales in 2024. With that kind of sales under its belt and with Coca-Cola being one of the biggest companies in the world, the attackers could be asking for a hefty ransom. fairlife's production will likely remain suspended as it fixes the problem. If it takes time, you could see fewer dairy products from the Coca-Cola subsidiary in your grocery stores.