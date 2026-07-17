Verizon Fios boosts its fastest plan to 5Gbps

Verizon Fios just introduced a new 5Gbps plan that's more than twice as fast as its previous flagship 2Gbps plan, the company announced. It's now available for $105 per month in select locations, or $90 a month for a five year period if you switch from another provider.

The plan isn't quite as fast as Google Fiber's $150 Edge 8Gbps plan, but it's considerably cheaper, and around the same price as Google's $100 3Gbps service. The 5Gbps speeds (around 625MB/s) will let users "download 100GB+ game patches in seconds [2.7 minutes for 100GB, to be exact]... power a modern, multi-device household where VR headsets, home security cameras, work video calls and smart alliances all run concurrently," Verizon boasted.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering a switching deal for new Verizon Fios customers at $90 per month for five years, according to its Fios home plan page and press release. It's also giving upgrading Fios customers a three year price lock, presumably at the regular $105 per month rate. "New customers switching to the 5 Gig plan can secure their promotional rate with an industry-leading 5-year price lock," the company wrote.

Verizon's new plan isn't the fastest out there (that honor goes to Ziply's $900 per month 50Gbps plan). However, in terms of value, it looks like a good pick. AT&T's 5Gbps plan, for comparison, costs $135 month (or $95 per month for 12 months for new customers).