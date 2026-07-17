Samsung's Freestyle+ projector is now available for $1,200

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You can now get Samsung's Freestyle+ projector from the company's website and from select retailers for $1,200. It's pretty pricey compared to the second-gen Freestyle, which was available straight from Samsung for $800 and which you can get right now from Amazon for $798. But it has features its predecessors didn't have, including an updated 3D Auto Keystone that's supposed to be really good at correcting distortion, which we saw at CES earlier this year.

The feature can flatten the image when you're projecting onto irregular surfaces, even corners or curtains with fold marks. It will enable you to project on any surface in your home or even outside, such as the side of a tent. Freestyle+ also has the capability to automatically adjust the image's size, so it can fit into a space on your wall. It can project images up to 100 inches in size with a resolution of 1080p.

Another impressive feature called Wall Calibration can detect the color of the projection surface and adjusts the image's color and brightness to match it. Samsung says Wall Calibration can ensure "clear viewing even on patterned wallpaper or colored walls." In addition, the projector supports HDR10+ and can automatically detect its distance to the viewing surface to instantly focus the content you're watching.

Freestyle+ comes with a built-in speaker with dual passive woofers for 360-degree audio. It can project content directly from Galaxy devices or from Apple devices via AirPlay. The projector can also access channels on Samsung TV Plus and stream games from Samsung's Gaming Hub. And while it does have to be plugged in while in use, you can link it to an external USB-C battery if you're using it outdoors, such as when you're camping, or in any situation wherein you don't have ready access to an outlet.