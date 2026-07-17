Engadget Podcast: Is Siri AI actually useful in iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate?
Also, we try to make sense of OpenAI's rumored AI smart speaker.
Apple
Apple finally launched the public betas for iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and all of its other new software this week. In this episode, Devindra and Nathan Ingraham dive into their thoughts around Siri AI, as well as the performance improvements in these new releases. Siri AI seems genuinely useful, and potentially less annoying to consumers than Microsoft's Copilot. Also, we try to figure out what the hell is up with OpenAI's rumored robotic AI speaker.
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Topics
- iOS 27 and macOS 27 Previews – 2:44
- OpenAI's First Gadget Is Reportedly A "Humanlike" Portable Speaker – 21:22
- Apple Calls OpenAI's Hardware Business "Rotten To The Core" + OpenAI Pushes Back – 29:01
- Reviews Around Engadget – 34:36
- Engadget Pop Culture Picks – 40:32
Credits
- Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham
- Producer: Ryan Fernandez
- Music: Dale North