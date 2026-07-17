Engadget Podcast: Is Siri AI actually useful in iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate?

Apple finally launched the public betas for iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and all of its other new software this week. In this episode, Devindra and Nathan Ingraham dive into their thoughts around Siri AI, as well as the performance improvements in these new releases. Siri AI seems genuinely useful, and potentially less annoying to consumers than Microsoft's Copilot. Also, we try to figure out what the hell is up with OpenAI's rumored robotic AI speaker.