Apple has banned home service content on upcoming Maps ads

Apple may try to focus ads in Apple Maps on local businesses and points of interest, based on new advertising guidelines the company published this week. The company announced plans to introduce ads to its maps app in March 2026, but hasn't shared an exact timeline for the launch other than this summer in the US and Canada. The new rules could be a hint that when the business launches, ads in Apple Maps could be meaningfully different from the company's competitors.

The ad guidelines include several rules around prohibited content that are similar to Apple's App Review guidelines. The company prohibits ads with defamatory or profane content, prohibits ads that promote "illegal or criminal conduct" and generally doesn't allow ads that are deceptive, drug-related or political. What's unique are the more specific categories of ads Apple is forbidding, most notably, "home services."

"Ad content that contains or directly or indirectly promotes home services — including but not limited to plumbing, electrical, locksmith, HVAC, pest control, roofing, or general contracting services — is prohibited," Apple writes.

It's not uncommon to see ads for local electricians or plumbers on Google Maps, but Apple is apparently trying to cultivate a different experience on Maps. The company suggests as much on its landing page for Ads in Apple Maps, where it describes the service as being for discovery as much as it is for navigation:

People rely on Apple Maps to explore new places and try new things. From discovering coffee shops and restaurants, to stores and landmarks, Maps is where "what's around here?" becomes "I'm on my way." Soon local businesses can run ads on Apple Maps — right where customers are deciding where to go.

Discovering pest control companies doesn't sound as romantic as a coffee shop, so it might make sense Apple isn't focusing there first. Reserving ad space for local businesses, landmarks and other points of interest may also make the fact the company is selling ad space at all feel less scuzzy. The company's commitment to prohibiting ads for bail bonds and cryptocurrency ATMs could fit that, too. Of course, another way to avoid that feeling entirely would be to not advertise in Apple Maps at all.

Ads are a growing part of Apple's "Services" business, which is made up of the company's subscriptions, along with things like platform fees for in-app purchases and ad sales. Besides this expansion into Apple Maps, the company also offers ad space in Apple News (where the quality of ads has been particularly poor) and in multiple parts of the App Store. In 2022, Apple announced a major update to its App Store advertising business, expanding ads out of App Store search and into app pages and Today, the App Store's home screen. At least for now, the company appears to be taking a more restrained approach in Maps.