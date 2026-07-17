There's now an API for mainlining Trump's Truth Social posts

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Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind social media platform Truth Social, has announced it will sell access to Truth Social posts through a new API. When it becomes available on August 1, the new Truth API will give businesses "real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts" — a direct pipe from President Donald Trump's favorite social media site to anyone trying to make investments based on his posts.

"Truth API uses familiar, industry-standard delivery methods to deliver Truth Social posts to our customers in milliseconds," Trump Media says. "It is expected to provide continuous 24/7 coverage and includes a historical archive of posts dating back to 2022."

Other social media sites have offered free or paid access to their APIs in the past for building clients to view posts or other features. Twitter notably closed free access to its API in 2023, not long after it was purchased by Elon Musk. The difference here, as TMTG CEO Kevin McGurn notes, is that "markets already move on Truth Social posts."

One likely reason for that is Truth Social's most popular user, President Trump. Besides being a majority shareholder in the platform's owner through his trust, Trump is also Truth Social's most followed user, with around 12.9 million followers as of July 2026. The President frequently announces major new policies and governmental actions through Truth Social before they trickle out through official channels.

Trump Media expects offering unfettered access to posts to be "a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders," including the President's family. If that doesn't work, there's always the nuclear fusion business Trump Media merged with last year.