OpenAI will start notifying parents if their teen has been kicked off of ChatGPT

OpenAI will now notify parents and guardians with linked accounts if their child has been kicked off ChatGPT for violating its policies on violent threats or acts of violence online. The company launched parental controls for ChatGPT last year, allowing parents to link their personal accounts with their teenage children's. It allows them to schedule hours when ChatGPT can't be used and to reduce sensitive content, and it will notify them if the chatbot detects signs that their child might be thinking of harming themselves. Now, OpenAI has expanded its notifications to let parents know if their child might be a danger to others.

In the example the company posted, OpenAI sent the parent an alert regarding an "important update" about their child's account. From there, they can click Learn More to see a longer message, telling them that their child's account had been deactivated for violating its usage policies related to Acts of Violence.

The company worked with Moonshot, a firm specializing in monitoring and countering online violence, to develop this feature. "Notifying a parent when a serious concern arises, with a route to more context, is a critical first step in giving families the chance to step in early and seek help," said Moonshot founder Vidhya Ramalingam. "This kind of access is one of many measures that will be needed to keep young people safer while using ChatGPT."

OpenAI vowed to strengthen its safety protocols after it was discovered that the 2025 Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia mass shooting suspect used ChatGPT. Canadian authorities summoned the company after reports came out that it didn't notify authorities when it banned the shooter's account. OpenAI chief Sam Altman even apologized for the oversight.

In addition to launching the new notification, OpenAI has also introduced the ability to switch on Study Mode directly from parental controls. The mode enables ChatGPT to give hints before answering questions to help students learn and study. Plus, the chatbot will now show teen users who spend extended time in ChatGPT more frequent break reminders to help them form healthier tech habits.