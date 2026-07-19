The Kodak EC35 is a pocketable, beginner-friendly 35mm film camera

There's a new Kodak-branded camera from Charmera-maker Reto, and it's a super-cute point-and-shoot film camera that won't break the bank. The $35 Kodak EC35 announced this week is meant to be as accessible as a disposable camera, featuring a 25mm lens with a fixed f/10 aperture, fixed 1/100 second shutter speed and a built-in flash (which requires a AA battery). It also has a slide cover that protects the lens and serves as a shutter lock, so you can throw it in a bag or stick it in your pocket without worrying about accidental snaps.

For beginners to film cameras, the new Kodak EC35 offers an even lower barrier to entry than Reto's $100 Kodak Snapic A1 camera and the $50 EKTAR H35 half frame camera from a few years ago. The EC35 comes in seven colors: Midnight Black, Vanilla White, Butter Yellow, Lavender, Powder Blue, Blush Pink and Avocado. You can get the Kodak EC35 on its own or buy it in a bundle with a roll of Kodak Ultramax 400 film for $10 more.