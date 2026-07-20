Avengers: Doomsday finally has a real trailer

It's finally here, after months of vague teases and bizarre promotional films featuring empty chairs. Marvel has released an actual trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, the first Avengers film since Endgame all the way back in 2019.

The big news here is that this movie is going to have gobs of Marvel heroes. The trailer features the X-Men, Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four, in addition to folks like Thor, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, Loki, Ant-Man and two Captain Americas, among others. It's a cavalcade of attractive people in silly costumes.

This is a comic book team-up movie, so the trailer includes some of the heroes fighting one another instead of the big bad. This is probably due to a misunderstanding in the first act. You know the drill.

The footage highlights the return of Chris Evans as Captain America, who took a zero-movie break from the franchise after becoming an old man and disappearing into the ether of time in Endgame. It's also common knowledge by now that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the fold, despite Iron Man perishing in the last Avengers movie. He's now playing the primary antagonist Doctor Doom, but there isn't any footage of him out of the costume in the trailer.

In any event, this movie is sure to be a big deal. It's likely the final bow for the 2000s-era X-Men, led by Patrick Stewart. It could also be the curtain call for Chris Evans. We'll have to wait and see. Avengers: Doomsday opens on December 18. It'll be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027, so expect some kind of cliffhanger.