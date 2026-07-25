How to program your Roku remote to voice control your non-Roku TV

If you're looking for a way to convert your regular TV into a smart one, Roku's hardware is among the easiest to recommend. Compared to other streaming devices, Roku's options often come with clean user interfaces, tons of free channels and a price that makes them accessible to the masses. Every Roku streaming device also comes with its own remote control that lets you navigate the interface and control media playback on your favorite streaming services.

The remotes that ship with all current-gen Roku streaming players feature voice control, except for the one that comes with the Roku Streambar SE. You can check if your Roku remote is capable of sending voice commands — just look for a button with a microphone icon below the D-pad controls. Those who have upgraded their televisions with a streaming device will understand how annoying it can be to keep two remotes handy — one that controls the streaming device itself and another that handles basic TV functions like volume and source control.

If you own a Roku device you can use its remote as a universal controller for your TV and can even use voice commands to control it if it supports HDMI-CEC. You can check if your TV offers this functionality by diving into your TV's settings menu and looking for an option that mentions HDMI-CEC. Many manufacturers use their own names for this feature, though. For instance, Samsung calls it Anynet+ and Sony labels it as Bravia Sync.