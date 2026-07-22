Before you disable Google Play Protect, here's what you need to know

Google launched Play Protect in 2017 to serve as a free, built-in protection system for your Android device. It's your first line of defense, there to shield you from harmful apps even if you don't have a third-party antivirus program installed. The company said Play Protect detected over 27 million new malicious apps in 2025 and either warned users about them or prevented them from running.

Play Protect doesn't just check apps from the Play Store before you download them; it also scans your device for malware and other potentially harmful programs that you may have gotten from somewhere else. It will send you privacy alerts about apps that can access your personal information, and it will warn you about deceptive apps, such as those that piggyback on another application's installation or hide their true function.

If you sideload apps, Play Protect will let you know if you could be downloading malicious files or even prevent you from installing them altogether. It could also deactivate or automatically remove apps from your device. Google said the program blocked 266 million side-loading installation attempts of risky apps in 2025.

Yes, those last few features aren't quite popular with people who want freedom to be able to install whatever they want on their Android devices. If that's how you feel and would rather disable Play Protect, we'll walk you through the steps in a moment. Just take note that you will lose the safeguards it provides if you do. You'll have a higher chance of getting infected by malware, since you won't get warnings about suspicious apps you're downloading anymore, especially if you don't have a third-party anti-malware program. You'll also be more at risk of installing apps that can steal your sensitive information.