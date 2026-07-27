How to Clear The Cache On Your Roku TV

Like most smart devices, your Roku TV or streaming device is susceptible to slowing down over time. This can happen for a multitude of reasons, including aging hardware, outdated software and apps or simply a slow internet connection. You can check for new updates by navigating to Settings > System > Software update and selecting the Check Now option. By having the latest Roku update installed, you ensure any known bugs or performance issues have been ironed out. You also stand to gain access to new features.

If performance issues persist, there is one other thing you can try to potentially speed things up — clearing your Roku device's cache. Contrary to popular belief, caching is a process that's actually designed to ramp up performance and efficiency by temporarily storing frequently accessed data so it doesn't have to be downloaded again. This can include thumbnails and other app data that your Roku device may need to load up repeatedly.

However, cached data may pile up over time and even become corrupted. This is where the Clear Cache option on many operating systems and apps comes in handy. Unfortunately, Roku products don't offer a dedicated option for you to do so. You can, however, purge cached data in one of three ways.