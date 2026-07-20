Amazon's Adaptive Display for Fire TVs is officially rolling out today

Adaptive Display is rolling out to the Fire TV Stick HD today. Amazon alerted us that this accessibility feature, which it mentioned during its April preview event, is now available for the latest model of its streaming dongle.

The Adaptive Display setting resizes both text and UI elements on screen for optimal readability, while keeping any images or key art proportionally scaled. Multiple sizing options are available so a user can get the best experience for their eyes and brain. Adaptive Display seemed like one of the more notable improvements for this latest Fire TV model, which also boasts a more streamlined form factor and some additional Alexa+ integrations.

Amazon showed off its overhaul of the entire Fire TV UI during CES 206, followed soon after by a rollout in February. Adaptive Display should be able to help more viewers take full advantage of that revamped experience.