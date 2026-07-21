FCC plans to ban companies selling DJI products under other brands

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to ban products from companies suspected to be selling rebranded and re-shelled DJI drones and cameras. Specifically, the agency is looking to prohibit the importation and marketing of products from Cogito, Fikaxo, Lyno Dynamics, Skyhigh Tech, Spatial Hover, SZ Knowact, WaveGo, Xtra and XAG, explaining that they "pose an unacceptable risk" to US national security.

A week ago, the FCC only proposed slapping the companies with $25,000 fines for evading the agency's official inquiries on whether they're marketing products under the country's Covered List. In December 2025, the commission added all new foreign-made drones and components to that list, which is specifically for products that are prohibited from being imported into and sold in the United States due to national security concerns. DJI was perhaps the most prominent company affected by the ban. The company told Engadget it was disappointed by the agency's decision and remained firm that concerns about its "data security have not been grounded in evidence and instead reflect protectionism, contrary to the principles of an open market."

When the commission announced the addition of foreign-made drones to the Covered List, it said the rule would only apply to new models. This proposed ban includes "certain previously authorized equipment" suspected of being re-shelled versions of old DJI products. As The Verge explains, the commission voted in October 2025 to give itself the power to retroactively ban devices from companies in the Covered List. This proposal could be the first time the commission is wielding that power.

The FCC is asking the public for comments with "specific evidence" regarding its conclusion that the aforementioned companies are selling re-shelled DJI drones and cameras. It will accept comments from the public over the next 30 days.