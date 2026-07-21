The UK will legalize plug-in solar on August 27

At the start of the year, the UK pledged to legalize plug-in solar panels to help households cut a little from their energy bills. Now, the country has quietly published the changes to existing laws, which will come into effect on August 27. After that point, it will be legal for people to buy an approved plug-in solar kit, complete with micro-inverter, and just plug it in to a wall socket. It at least means the country will have made good on its promise to get the legislation in place before the end of the summer.

Earlier this month, the UK government published an interim specification for domestic plug-in solar setups. Much like the German approach, the maximum DC output from the panels will be capped at 2000W, but that's very much a high upper limit. It's expected the outputs users see will be closed to 960W, with micro-inverters capable of outputting no more than 800 volt amps. Naturally, we'll be interested to see how many companies can get their hardware into stores to help people take any sort of advantage of the summer sun as the UK starts getting ready for fall.