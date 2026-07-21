Garmin finally made a screenless fitness tracker

Some people want to reliably track their health and fitness metrics without introducing the distractions of yet another display into their lives. That's where screen-free fitness trackers come in, and Garmin has finally come to the party with its new Cirqa Smart Band.

The brand's first screenless wearable and an obvious challenge to the likes of Whoop and Google's Fitbit Air, the Cirqa offers 10-day battery life and a minimalist design. It can be worn on the wrist or as an arm band, and unlike many of its rivals, the Cirqa has a single button located on its side, which you can use to cycle between your preferred activities to track.

As well as your daily step count, sleep and burned calories, the Cirqa also auto-tracks more than 80 activities. These include walking, running and yoga, and you can view your data in the Garmin Connect app. Insights like recovery time are also included, and you can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress and skin temperature via the readings the band sends to the app.

Also on board is Connected GPS, which means you can track your activity routes by pairing the Cirqa with an iPhone or Android device whose GPS signal the band can piggy-back off. Best of all, while you can unlock some advanced features and insights with a Garmin Connect+ subscription, it isn't required for any of the above.

The $200 Cirqa Smart Band is available now and comes in two strap sizes and a number of colors. The full selection on offer at launch is Citron Gray, Mauve, French Gray, Dark Olive, Captain Blue, French Blue and Black.