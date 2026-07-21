Lego just unveiled a 1,500-piece X-Files set, complete with Mulder, Scully and a grey alien

We have some big news for fans of 1990s genre television. Lego just announced a nifty-looking X-Files set. The 1,500-piece collection recreates Mulder's office and a mysterious forest location, complete with a hovering UFO.

It also includes eight minifigures. These include series leads Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, but also characters like FBI director Walter Skinner, the informant Mr. X, the henchman Alex Krycek and, of course, the infamous cigarette-smoking man. There's also a monster-of-the-week minifigure, The Flukeman, and a grey alien.

The details here look spot on. There are pencils in the ceiling of Mulder's office, a nod to his favorite pastime, and all kinds of other Easter eggs. The set can be displayed in numerous ways, as the forest section can be showcased on its own without Mulder's office. The whole thing was designed by a fan, as part of a submission contest, and it shows.

The company has also created a smaller set that recreates Scully's lab, complete with a minifigure of the agent in a lab coat. Lego is throwing this in for free with a purchase of the full set, but only for a week after launch.

The company even roped in Gillian Anderson, who played Scully, for a cheeky unboxing video. I will never say no to more Gillian Anderson on my screen.

The Lego X-Files set will be available on August 1 for those enrolled in the company's Insiders plan. Everyone else can buy it from August 4. The collection costs $200.

It's cool to see the organization making sets for slightly smaller properties than, say, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings. If Lego is suddenly keen on horror-adjacent 1990s TV, may I suggest a Twin Peaks set.