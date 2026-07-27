Is your iPhone stuck in SOS mode? Here's how to fix it

It's an all too familiar scene: you're exploring a new area, you take out your phone, and you see the dreaded SOS symbol in the top right corner. It feels like a death knell in our phone addicted landscape. But it doesn't mean that your phone is totally useless. If you see the SOS or SOS only symbol, you may be able to contact emergency services via other available cellular networks. For iPhone 14s and later models, users can also make emergency calls and texts via Apple's satellite network.

SOS capabilities are a critical safety feature, particularly for those who are traveling off the grid. As it stands, Apple states that users can contact satellites in 18 countries worldwide, namely Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US. Through these cellular and satellite connections, iPhone users can also send their location with their loved ones, share their medical ID with emergency personnel, request roadside assistance and notify loved ones of emergency situations. By contrast, users who see a No Service or Searching symbol at the top of their phone's status bar are unconnected from any network and are unable to make any calls or texts.

If you plan on going off the grid, it may be wise to consult Apple's guide on using its Emergency SOS satellites to your advantage. In it, you'll not only learn how to connect to the company's satellite network, but any preemptive steps one should take to maximize their satellite experience. Those looking to test their phone's SOS connection can do so by following Apple's guide to using its Connection Assistant.

But what happens if your phone is on SOS mode and you aren't on a trek across untamed wilderness? Luckily, reclaiming your phone's cellular access may be easier than you think.