Threads is getting new parental control features

Social media network Threads is adding new features for parents and guardians to oversee their teenagers' behavior on the platform. Parental Supervision gives insights into time a teen spends in the app, as well as controls for setting time limits and sleep mode hours. It also allows guardians to place restrictions on what tags a teen can see and enact other limits for both privacy and content settings.

The Parental Supervision tools are meant to complement other built-in restrictions for all teen accounts on Threads. Adults can access the feature for Threads as it begins rolling out to Meta's Family Center hub next week.

Meta has been trying to figure out how kids can use its products in relative safety since long before it was renamed Meta. Recent moves have included sharing the topics teens discuss with Meta AI with their guardians and restrictions on repeated exposure to potentially damaging content on Instagram.