Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Which is the better Ultra?
Samsung's smartphone lineup pits a jack of all trades against a master of one.
The Galaxy Z Fold series is where Samsung showcases its cutting-edge hardware, and with this year's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the lineup is changing in a major way. The Fold 8 Ultra is succeeding last year's Fold 7, adopting the "Ultra" superlative from elsewhere in Samsung's portfolio. Meanwhile, a passport-shaped Fold 8 is being introduced into the middle of the lineup, specced lower than the Fold 8 Ultra while still retaining more functionality than the Flip 8.
With those changes, consumers looking to buy the best smartphone Samsung offers will be torn between the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra and the more traditionalist, slab-style Galaxy S26 Ultra. The comparison reveals more than Samsung may have intended, as the differences between these two devices are both vast and — paradoxically — surface-deep. With extremely similar internal specifications, including identical processors, memory and storage configurations, and battery sizes, the two devices are left to champion the merits of their respective hardware offerings.
Samsung is one of the leading vendors of smartphone hardware, even supplying many iPhone components for its largest competitor, Apple. Displays are its specialty, and that expertise is showcased in both the Galaxy S26's Privacy Display feature and, of course, the impressively engineered folding screen on the Fold 8 Ultra, a product category Samsung pioneered. But while the industry has finally conquered some of the bugbears of foldable product engineering such as basic water and dust resistance, the cost of those innovations show up in a head-to-head comparison. The S26 Ultra remains the more well-rounded device that does everything, while the Fold 8 Ultra is a specialty product that executes on its main promise of putting a tablet screen in your pocket, even if that means making sacrifices elsewhere. Here's how the two flagships stack up.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the reliable choice with innovative features
If the Fold series is an experimental concept restaurant from a celebrity chef, the S series is the restaurant which made the chef famous in the first place. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the latest of Samsung's traditional flagships, a slab-style smartphone with a 6.9-inch, 2K AMOLED display and a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. The S26 Ultra runs on the same processor (the latest Snapdragon) and has the same amount of RAM as the Fold 8 Ultra. Both ship with 12GB of RAM on the 256GB and 512GB storage configurations, or 16GB on the 1TB variant. The two devices even have identically sized, 5,000mAh batteries.
The S26 Ultra is the more capable camera phone. Its dramatically protruding camera platter houses a 200MP wide shooter, a 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 50MP periscope telephoto for zoom shots. It's Samsung's most capable camera phone, and if you're an avid mobile photographer or content creator, the camera package is one of its most compelling aspects.
Where the S26 Ultra maintains an advantage over its folding foil is build quality. Folding displays are flimsier than a conventional smartphone display, and the introduction of a moving hinge into a smartphone introduces new physical vulnerabilities. The S26 Ultra maintains a water and dust ingress certification of IP68, while the Fold 8 Ultra is much more vulnerable to dust with a rating of IP48. In other words, don't bring the Fold to the beach or go dirt biking with it.
Hardware features differentiate the S26 Ultra from the Fold 8 Ultra, too. The Privacy Display introduced on the S26 Ultra uses narrow pixels to prevent people looking at your phone off-axis from easily seeing what you're looking at. It's presumably a lot more difficult to design a folding display with that technology, but the Privacy Display is absent even from the Fold's cover screen. Additionally, the phone comes bundled with an S Pen stylus that can be stored inside the device. While not as feature rich as it once was before Samsung stripped away the Bluetooth features shipped on older S Pens, the pen remains an extremely capable stylus for anyone who wants to take handwritten notes, sign documents and so on.
The Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra prioritizes big screens and multitasking
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra biggest selling point compared to the S26 Ultra is probably that foldable display. While the Fold 8 Ultra looks more or less like a normal smartphone while closed, with a 6.5-inch, 1080p display, it blossoms open to reveal an 8-inch, nearly square, 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution Samsung calls QXGA+ — just about 2K along both axes. The displays also feature anti-reflective coatings to reduce glare from light sources. The anti-reflective coating has been a welcome feature on many Samsung phones by now, but it's notably absent from the S26 Ultra in order to accommodate the Privacy Display on that device. If you use your phone outdoors very often, you'll likely find the Fold 8 Ultra to have a better viewing experience than the S26 Ultra.
This year, Samsung is also using what it calls a Flex Titanium display for the inner screen, which uses a titanium alloy film and a metal backplate to bolster durability and reduce the crease along the fold axis while open. Durability has always been a concern on foldable phones. Their ultra-thin and bendy displays are necessarily flimsier than the Gorilla Glass coated displays on slab-style phones like the S26 Ultra, and the moving hinge can more easily allow ingress from dust and water. Even so, you'll still want to avoid pressing anything too pointy into the screen, which may explain why Samsung dropped S Pen support on last year's Folds and hasn't brought it back this time around.
That display enables extra multitasking functionality, like the ability to place three apps in split-screen mode. While the S26 Ultra has most of those features, it doesn't have the screen space to take advantage of them. The Fold 8 Ultra's flexibility enables other perks. Some apps let you partially fold the device to put extra controls on one side of the screen, kind of like a tiny laptop. The form factor also makes some camera tricks possible, like taking selfies with the main, 200MP lens, or propping the camera up at an angle to take stable shots without a tripod. If you take a lot of selfie videos for social media, that could be an advantage over the S26 Ultra.
Speaking of the cameras, the 200MP main, wide shooter is joined by a 50MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lens. Both the main and telephoto lenses have optical image stabilization. But for anyone who has previously enjoyed the so-called Space Zoom features on Galaxy Ultra devices, be warned, you'll only get a 3X optical zoom on the Fold 8 Ultra compared to 5X on the S26's dedicated zoom lens. Without the S26 Ultra's 50MP periscope telephoto, it's a diminished camera package, which is a shame, since you'll have to deal with a bulky camera platter all the same.
One minor benefit the Fold 8 Ultra brings is the latest One UI 9.0 software based on Android 17. It's the first of Samsung's phones to feature the update. However, the same update will arrive on the S26 lineup, and even to devices several generations old in the coming months. Samsung's update schedule has been unpredictable over the past several years, with even the most-recent flagships waiting months to receive major updates. There's a decent chance that the S26 Ultra won't get Android 17 until pumpkin picking season.
The elephant in the room is pricing. Whereas the S26 Ultra starts at an already considerable $1,299 for its base storage configuration, the Fold 8 Ultra will shake you down for a minimum of $2,099, which is enough money to buy a decent laptop alongside the S26 Ultra. The soaring price of the Fold is likely to be a dealbreaker for many consumers.