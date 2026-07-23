Ultrahuman overhauls its app, brings all of its analysis on-device

I've always been a fan of the dense, data-rich layout of Ultrahuman's app, but sadly other people don't feel the same. That's why the company has dramatically updated its platform with a focus on simplifying and decluttering its layout for easier parsing. Codenamed Emerald, the overhauled app puts contextual information on the default tab, customized to your needs at any given time.

The second biggest innovation is in something the company is calling Ultrasphere, a "decision engine" which generates a series of "next best actions." Essentially, the company's homegrown AI, Jade, will look at your vital signs and contextual data to offer tips on how to stay healthy. So, if you're working a nine to five and your energy starts to dip at 3pm, you'll be advised to take a 10-minute walk in the sun, since it's better for waking you up than necking a coffee.

As part of the overhaul, the Ultrahuman app now handles all of its insight processing on device, so it'll still work when your phone isn't connected. That's going to be especially ideal when you're flying, as you'll still get useful insights when, really, you need them the most.

The company says it's also updated the algorithms behind its VO2 Max calculations for a more accurate look at your blood oxygen levels. There are also updates to AFib detection, sharing, and the option to watch your heart rate data live in the app.

Ultrahuman's Emerald update is rolling out to all of its users from today.