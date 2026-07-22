Nirvanna the Band the Show and Movie will finally be available to stream via Hulu on July 24

Comedy fans should probably block off this upcoming weekend. The cult hit Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie will be available to stream via Hulu starting on July 24. It had previously been available to rent or purchase, but who has the money for that in this economy?

That's not all. Hulu is also the new home to the show that inspired the movie, Nirvanna the Band the Show. Both seasons of the 2017-ish show will begin streaming on that same date, which is a pretty big deal. That's because it hasn't been available to stream for the past several years. This was especially egregious as the movie drew in new fans, myself included, who struggled to find the source material after a theatrical viewing.

For the uninitiated, Nirvanna the Band the Show follows two hapless Toronto musicians as they hatch outlandish schemes to book a gig at a local venue The Rivoli. Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie has the exact same plot, though it's extremely high concept in ways I won't spoil here.

In other words, it truly doesn't matter what order you watch this stuff in, in the same way it doesn't matter what order you watch Looney Tunes cartoons in or something. I started with the movie, out of necessity, and was not confused in the slightest. I already explained the plot. Two guys try to book a show at The Rivoli. It draws inspiration from stuff like Flight of the Conchords, Nathan for You and Da Ali G Show, among other things. The show started as a web series all the way back in 2008.

Both the show and movie feature Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol. If Johnson looks familiar, it's because he wrote, directed and starred in the surprisingly great BlackBerry film. We called it one of the "best movies about tech" in our official review. He's currently finishing that Anthony Bourdain biopic that stars Dominic Sessa and Antonio Banderas.