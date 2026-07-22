Check out this nifty 3D Playdate game demo

There are a ton of fantastic games available on the Playdate (with more on the way), but devs keep finding increasingly creative ways to push the little yellow machine to the max. Today, we spotted a neat demo that showcases some tech the game platform wasn't expected to be capable of.

Game developer Cristina Ramos posted a video on social media of a work in progress that takes the Playdate into 3D. The slice of gameplay begins with platforming upwards through an interior space and then emerging onto a rooftop for some Mirror's Edge style jumping around under the open sky.

I was told you couldn't do 3D on the Playdate, so I did it. Then I was told there was no way I could create exterior levels like those in Mirror's Edge, so I proved them wrong again. — Cristina Ramos (@saffroncr.bsky.social) 2026-07-22T08:57:09.594Z

It's a great showcase of why we're such big fans of the Playdate. Working within limitations is one of the best ways to really flex your imagination, and Playdate comes with plenty of them. With enough ingenuity, Ramos and other enterprising devs can make it do the seemingly impossible. We recently learned that the Playdate is even being used to help Big Ben ring on time, which is pretty rad.