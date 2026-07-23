The latest Resident Evil movie trailer has lots of fun nods to the games

The upcoming Resident Evil movie gives the series a fresh spin, as it features an original story set on the outskirts of the Resident Evil 2 game. Still, director Zach Cregger has promised fans that his film features a bunch of Easter eggs, and the latest trailer includes some of those.

It follows medical courier Bryan (Austin Abrams), who takes on a risky delivery job outside of Raccoon City. Of course, things go very wrong. He encounters nasty creatures and fights to survive in a seemingly abandoned farmhouse.

I don't think this is quite as scary as the first trailer, but there are still a few unnerving beats, like when Bryan returns to a blood-splattered hospital and sees a very small hand, possibly belonging to a zombie newborn, emerging from a cot. There are several fun nods to the games, including a typewriter in the farmhouse, a box of shotgun shells and the literal medical pack that Bryan is carrying. The trailer evokes a similar survival horror tone to the games too.

We won't have to wait too much longer until to see the film. Resident Evil will hit theaters on September 18.