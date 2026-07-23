The latest Resident Evil movie trailer has lots of fun nods to the games
The film, from Weapons director Zach Cregger, hits theaters on September 18.
The upcoming Resident Evil movie gives the series a fresh spin, as it features an original story set on the outskirts of the Resident Evil 2 game. Still, director Zach Cregger has promised fans that his film features a bunch of Easter eggs, and the latest trailer includes some of those.
It follows medical courier Bryan (Austin Abrams), who takes on a risky delivery job outside of Raccoon City. Of course, things go very wrong. He encounters nasty creatures and fights to survive in a seemingly abandoned farmhouse.
I don't think this is quite as scary as the first trailer, but there are still a few unnerving beats, like when Bryan returns to a blood-splattered hospital and sees a very small hand, possibly belonging to a zombie newborn, emerging from a cot. There are several fun nods to the games, including a typewriter in the farmhouse, a box of shotgun shells and the literal medical pack that Bryan is carrying. The trailer evokes a similar survival horror tone to the games too.
We won't have to wait too much longer until to see the film. Resident Evil will hit theaters on September 18.