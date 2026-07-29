Here's how to switch from ChatGPT to Claude without losing any information

There are a few reasons you might want to switch from ChatGPT to Claude. Maybe you like Claude's coding abilities, or perhaps you've soured on OpenAI because of its deal with the Department of Defense. If you are making the move, the good news is there isn't much of a learning curve. The main challenge is moving your saved context from one chatbot to the other — and Anthropic's import tool makes that part dead simple.

Note that you don't have to use memory at all. Claude and other AI chatbots are perfectly functional without remembering your preferences or past chats. (In that case, each new thread is a fresh start.) These steps are only for people who want to carry that context over.