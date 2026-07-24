More than 200 companies sign Trump's 'pledge' to protect consumers from data center price rises

The White House has announced that more than 200 entities, including major utility companies, data center developers and 23 Republican governors have signed on to President Trump's Ratepayer Protection Pledge. It's a commitment to protect ordinary American consumers from the rising costs brought about by data center buildouts. On the surface, signing on sounds like the noble thing to do. But the pledge is non-binding, and none of the participants are actually legally obligated to do anything to ensure that consumers are shielded from the effects of the AI boom. There also doesn't seem to be any penalty in place for those that break their commitment.

When the pledge was announced in March, some of the biggest tech companies were the first to sign on, including Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon. They promised to "build, bring, or buy the new generation resources and electricity needed to satisfy their new energy demands," without passing on the costs to consumers. The pledge also included paying for power infrastructure upgrades that utility companies may need to supply energy to them, instead of letting the cost be passed onto consumers.

On the official White House page, the administration says the pledge now covers 80 percent of all powered delivered to homes and businesses in the US due to the utility companies that have signed on. It apparently now also protects 263 million Americans from the economic effects of data centers. Will this project work and truly protect people from the costs of data center buildouts? We'll find out over the coming months. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates that Americans will spend around 10.5 percent more for electricity from June through September this year compared to the same period in 2025, as prices rise due to increasing demand.