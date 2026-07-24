Meta launches a storefront platform through Facebook Marketplace

Facebook has introduced an app called Seller that effectively professionalizes Facebook Marketplace for users who sell a lot of stuff. The new app provides "dedicated tools like AI-powered listing creation, a unified inbox, inventory management and performance insights in one place," the company wrote in a blog post.

The Seller app syncs up with Facebook Marketplace so your existing listings, messages and selling history carry over, and any listing created in the app appears in Marketplace. Users can still sell on Marketplace directly from Facebook, but the new app makes it easier to manage multiple listings and "grow your business," according to Meta.

Seller includes a home section that highlights actions needing attention like items to ship, messages to reply to and listings to reprice, alongside sales performance. It also has a dedicated listing creation page that will use Meta AI to fill in details like title, description, price suggestion and category once photos are uploaded. A bulk listing feature allows users to create multiple listings at once.

Meta

The app also offers a unified inbox with all buyer messages organized in one place and threaded by item so sellers can see every conversation related to a specific listing. Another feature is performance insights, showing users what's working best, with data like views, clicks, message threads and sold listings.

The new app kind of mars the community billboard vibe of Facebook Marketplace by opening it up to pro sellers, mirroring the declines of eBay and Etsy, but will no doubt generate extra revenue for Meta. Facebook noted that Marketplace turns ten this year and has involved into a destination for over a billion monthly active users where 430 million items are listed each month around the world.

Seller is now available to users 18 and older in the United states on iOS and Android. Facebook is also testing a web experience for anyone who downloads the app. "This is just the start — we'll continue to evolve the app based on feedback from our seller community," the company wrote. Meta launched Seller alongside its new Verified program that allows users to confirm their identity via AI-powered facial recognition.