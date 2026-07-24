The Anbernic RG SP looks like an awesome update to one of the most iconic Game Boys of all time

Anbernic is one of the best and most affordable makers of retro gaming handhelds and even though it's already released a couple takes on the GBA SP, its next model looks like an almost ideal modern interpretation of one of the most memorable Game Boys of all time.

The upcoming Anbernic RG SP is the follow up to the RG 35XXSP from 2024 and last year's RG 34XXSP. However, while the next model is getting a more refined design, it's actually dropping a couple features in order to stick more closely to the original GBA SP's template.

Anbernic claims the RG SP will get a refreshed chassis made from 90 percent new custom-molded parts including improved buttons, a 25 percent thinner top bezel and a case that's 10 percent thinner than before. The handheld will also sport a 3.4-inch 720 x 480 IPS display that offers exactly three times the resolution of the original GBA SP, which should make it easy to upscale graphics without any decrease in sharpness or image quality. Around back, the RG SP comes with dual hinges that support a wider range of screen angles. And on the inside, the console is powered by an H700 chip while the company's Linux-based OS should make it easy to get your ROMs up and running.

However, one thing you won't find on the new model is a pair of analog sticks like on the previous RG 34XXSP, which was a request made by a number of Anbernic's customers. Not only does this make the RG SP look more like a GBA SP, it also reduces clutter while firmly positioning the device as a handheld made to play older retro titles. Thankfully, Anbernic didn't ditch the handy microSD card slot found on previous models while also retaining an old-school 3.5mm audio jack.

Finally, the RG SP will also come in a range of gorgeous metallic finishes including silver, black, pink and teal, which is another nice callback to the GBA SP's original palette of colors. That said, the one hue Anbernic is missing is a deep metallic blue, because for me, that's always the color I think of when reminiscing about Nintendo's legendary clamshell handheld.

Unfortunately, Anbernic's teaser video doesn't mention anything about the RG SP's expected price or release date. But if we look back at the company's two previous releases which sold for $65 and $67, even with the global RAM shortage causing price hikes across the gaming industry, there's a good chance this new model will be available for under $100. Regardless, the RG SP is shaping up to be a handheld worth keeping an eye on when it eventually goes on sale, hopefully sometime later this year.