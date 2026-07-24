PlayStation Network is experiencing a massive outage

PlayStation Network (PSN) is going through an outage that's affecting all of Sony's video game services, according to the PlayStation Service Status page. Players may be unable to access their PlayStation account or use the PlayStation Store, and the outage has had at least one real world impact by delaying the EA Sports FC 26 championship at the Esports World Cup.

Sony's status page notes that "all services are experiencing issues," including account management features, game streaming, the PlayStation Store and even PlayStation Direct, Sony's website for selling PlayStation hardware. The issues also extend to older platforms the company is still maintaining in one way or another, like the PS Vita, PS4 and PS3.

Engadget has asked Sony to comment on the outage and the work it's doing to fix it. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Sony has yet to publicly acknowledge the PSN outage on its public-facing PlayStation Support account, but the timing is awkward, to say the least. The company recently announced plans to retire physical game disc production by 2028 and make all PlayStation games available digitally. While digital games offer certain conveniences, one way their weaknesses show is when a network outage makes them completely unavailable to purchase or play.