Boox teases the incredibly tiny Picco ereader

Boox is jumping on the "incredibly small ereader" train, as the company just announced something called the Picco. This teensy tiny device features a 3.97-inch e-paper display, so it can easily fit in a pocket. This is smaller than the Xteink X4 Pro, which we praised for its pocket-sized form factor.

Despite the diminutive size, this looks like a fairly capable ereader. It has a front-lit screen, which is a must nowadays, and a microSD reader. Digital books are extremely small, so even an 8GB microSD should be able to store anywhere from 2,000 to 8,000 titles. That'll certainly last through an entire vacation.

Unfortunately, Boox is remaining cagey regarding other details. We don't know the weight, though it's likely to be light, or the official width. We also don't have information regarding the battery life, price or release date. The company says this information will be announced in the near future, but has suggested it'll feature "an accessible price point." As a comparison, the aforementioned Xteink X4 Pro costs $100.

Boox did tell us that this is the first product in a brand-new category of "e-paper devices with diverse form factors." The company already makes e-paper tablets and e-paper displays, so we aren't sure what form factors are left. Maybe a gigantic note board or some kind of frisbee/ereader combo device? Hope springs eternal.