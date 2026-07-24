Midjourney is buying horoscope app Co-Star, which users will surely be thrilled about

Midjourney, the company best known as a maker of AI image and video generation tools, has decided to get into astrology. The company has announced it's purchasing Co-Star, a popular astrology app, and bringing on its CEO Banu Guler as its new Chief Design Officer. The app will still be under Guler's "complete control," according to the company, but now with Midjourney's resources behind it.

In a post on X, Guler characterizes the acquisition as a natural extension of her friendship with Midjourney founder David Holz and their shared belief that "computers can be tools that reveal our humanity to ourselves. Tools that show you what you mean, how you feel, what you're imagining, before you can articulate it yourself."

I moved to New York when I was 17. I waited tables at a vegan restaurant, worked the night shift at Dunkin Donuts on 3rd Ave, and finally found out about bike messengering, which I figured was a great long-term career option if I wanted to focus on feminist zine/book projects and... https://t.co/Bdlu4bKMSz — Banu Guler (@banu__guler) July 24, 2026

That fits the introspective nature of an astrology app, but seems like a weird match for the kinds of things Midjourney actually makes money selling. Then again, the company has been trying to expand beyond just being a builder and licenser of AI tools. In June, Midjourney announced it was developing a full-body ultrasonic scanner and launching a new division called Midjourney Health to build it.

Guler writes that Co-Star has reached "35 percent of young people in the US with tens of millions of app downloads," and the app's younger users may be the hardest audience to sell Co-Star's acquisition to. According to a Gallup survey from April 2026, people born between 1997 and 2012 (14 to 29 year olds) continue to use generative AI regularly, but have grown increasingly negative towards it. "Gen Zers' strong agreement or agreement that they feel excited about AI has dropped 14 percentage points to 22 percent," Gallup says, "while hopefulness has fallen nine points to 18 percent, and anger has increased nine points to 31 percent."