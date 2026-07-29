You can stream local TV channels for free — here's how

The most tried-and-true means of watching free programming is tapping into your local over-the-air (OTA) television broadcasts. As it stands, the FCC requires all televisions to be equipped for OTA inputs, meaning customers can easily access local broadcasts simply by purchasing and installing an antenna. With indoor antennas costing as little as $15 and long-range outdoor systems charging substantially less than a cable subscription, viewers can easily view local programming on a budget.

Over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts harken back to the 1940s, when families would gather around a television set with an antenna picking up Ultra High-Frequency and Very High-Frequency waves. And cable television boomed in the two decades later, as stations continued to maintain these analog broadcasts. By the late 1990s, OTA programs began a decade-and-a-half-long transition to digital, which viewers picked up via antennas and built-in digital tuners. As it stands, the FCC requires every television sold after March 2007 to include a digital tuner.

Today, local news, sports, special interest and emergency broadcasts continue to use these frequencies. However, just because these broadcasts are free doesn't mean that you'll lose out on visual quality. With most broadcasts available in HDTV, OTA television is a fantastic option if you are trying to remain plugged into your local programming without paying exorbitant cable fees.

Understandably, installing an antenna can be a major hurdle for some viewers. Although not as difficult as it sounds, it will require some research. As a rule, rural users are advised to opt for an outdoor antenna, as their extended range will greatly expand their access to broadcasts. Metropolitan viewers, on the other hand, can probably get the same results with a cheaper indoor antenna. Other considerations, like local land formations, can affect the quality of your signal. With that said, installing your antenna can be easier than you anticipate, especially if you opt for an indoor option. For instance, Roku televisions provide a step-by-step, on-screen guide for starting your OTA viewing experience.

Once installed, point your antenna toward the closest transmitter to maximize your reception. To find your local transmitter, you can visit Antenna Direct's transmitter locator tool to find the TV transmitters in your area. Multidirectional antennas, meanwhile, trade range for directional flexibility and are ideal for urban users within a reasonable distance of a transmitter. Once installed, users can scan available channels via their television set or converter box, depending on their setup.

To see what digital television programs are available in your area, you can visit the Federal Communications Commission's DTV Reception Map database. To use the search tool, simply type your address, ZIP code or city into the search bar, and you will receive a list of available channels. It also pulls up additional information, such as the programming's callsign, network, RF channel number, band and signal strength.