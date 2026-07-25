It took OpenAI a week before it discovered that the agent it was testing broke free and infiltrated Hugging Face on its own, according to Reuters. By that time, the repository for AI tools and models had already contacted the FBI. The news agency says OpenAI records showed that its agent, powered by GPT-5.6 Sol and an unreleased even more powerful model, made an attempt to break out of its sandboxed testing environment on July 9. The attacks on Hugging Face started on July 11 and lasted until July 13, and it reportedly wasn't until the repository published a post revealing that it had been hacked by an agent that OpenAI thought its own could be responsible.

Reuters continued that it was only on the weekend of July 18 and 19 that OpenAI staffers found evidence in its internal logs that the agent it was testing had escaped its isolated environment. The companies apparently didn't communicate until July 20, one day before OpenAI admitted that its agent was responsible for the breach.

It's not quite clear why it took so long for OpenAI to realize its agent had escaped, and whether that means it wasn't keeping a close eye on its tests. According to the Reuters' sources, though, the company runs multiple tests simultaneously, which makes it hard for staffers to monitor them. There was reportedly one instance wherein one of the agents it was testing left notes in the company's network for future versions of itself, containing instructions on how to break free from OpenAI's constraints. It's also not clear whether that agent is related to the one that hacked Hugging Face.

The incident had raised concerns about AI agents and the possibility that they would act in unexpected ways, such as taking shortcuts, in order to complete their assigned tasks. In a recent report, Bloomberg said that it only took hours for OpenAI's agent to be able to get into Hugging Face's system, whereas it would have taken a human hacker weeks to infiltrate the repository. If true, that further highlights the heightened need for more stringent security measures due to advancing AI capabilities.