YouTube adds new tools to make creating thumbnails easier

YouTube has launched new tools that make it easier for creators to add thumbnails to their videos. Creators part of YouTube Partner Program, those who can already earn from their content in other words, can now upload custom thumbnail images for Shorts. That gives them a way to ensure their short-form videos have eye-catching thumbnails true to their topic. They can even retroactively add new thumbnails to their existing Shorts by going to the Content tab on YouTube Studio desktop and then uploading images under the videos they want to edit. YouTube says it will expand the capability to more users in the future.

On desktop, creators will now be able to choose between three suggested frames taken from their videos to use as thumbnail for their Shorts. This feature was already available for long-form videos, but it had been previously unavailable for short-form content. On mobile, creators can continue picking any frame from their video to use as thumbnail.

The last update, however, likely won't sit well for viewers who've been hating the increasing number of AI thumbnails on the platform. Ask Studio, YouTube's internal AI tool built directly into its content management platform, now has the capability to generate thumbnails. Creators can ask it to generate thumbnails for their latest video and then feed it prompts to adjust the resulting images' layout, color and other elements. "Thumbnails created will be tailored to your video's specific themes and to your specific style," YouTube says.