Here's our first look at Apple TV's Neuromancer adaptation

The Apple TV series based on William Gibson's genre-defining 1984 cyberpunk novel, Neuromancer, will hit the streaming platform on January 22 of next year. Apple dropped the news at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend alongside the first official teaser. Neuromancer stars Callum Turner, Briana Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard and Clémence Poésy.

"'Neuromancer' follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin, as they pull off a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets," Apple says. The series will consist of 10 episodes and follow a weekly release schedule, with the first two dropping on January 22 followed by one per week through March 19. Apple has been killing it with sci-fi lately, so here's hoping this continues that trend.

It's a good sign that Gibson, who is one of the show's executive producers, seems to be happy with how it turned out. Sharing the teaser on Bluesky, the author posted, "Anyone who doesn't see how very satisfied I've been throughout production doesn't get what I most want out of an adaptatation [sic]. Mind you, that does tend to happen."