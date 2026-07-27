NVIDIA launches 'Open Secure AI Alliance' initiative to improve cyber defense

NVIDIA has gathered together some of the biggest tech companies in the world to form the Open Secure AI Alliance with the goal of improving cybersecurity. Among the 27 founding members are Microsoft, SpaceX, Dell, The Linux Foundation and NVIDIA itself. "The Open Secure AI Alliance — building on the leadership of the Linux Foundation's Akrites initiative and OpenSSF community work — will work to remediate and disclose vulnerabilities using open technologies," NVIDIA wrote.

The group argues that to best defend against attacks in the age of AI models like Anthropic's Mythos 5, security researchers need access to both open and closed frontier models. As a prime example, NVIDIA cited OpenAI's recent rogue attack on Hugging Face. Hugging face first tried to use closed commercial frontier models to find and repel the hack, but its requests triggered safety guardrails and were refused. It then switched to open source models and managed to stop the attack.

"When closed AI tools — unable to distinguish attackers from defenders — blocked essential forensic analysis, Hugging Face ran the open-weight GLM 5.2 model on its own infrastructure to analyze more than 17,000 actions and contain the intrusion," NVIDIA wrote.

NVIDIA and some of its partners are stepping up to contribute different elements to the alliance. NVIDIA said it will offer open models, model weights, data and new agent harnesses to speed the development of new cybersecurity tools and techniques. HPE will chip in with standards and methods that can cryptographically verify AI agents and services, while Hugging Face will contribute a safe format to store AI model weights, called Safetensors. Microsoft, SpaceXAI, IBM and Red Hat are also offering open source AI tech.

The group is also calling on governments to work with companies on shared open AI infrastructure investments. It added that regulators should recognize open models as "defensive assets, not liabilities," saying that blanket restrictions on open frontier AI systems "weaken defensive capacity and risk concentrating power" to a few closed providers.

According to recent reports, the Trump administration is considering a wide ban on Chinese open source AI models. Those are gaining popularity against closed models from the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic as they're cheaper to use. Those two companies, along with other commercial AI firms like Meta and Google, are noticeably absent from the new alliance.