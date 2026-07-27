All Threads users can now DM Meta AI

In May, Meta started testing Meta AI on Threads' public feed. Now, starting today, Meta is rolling out Meta AI to Threads users' DMs across the globe. The company claims the move is in response to community feedback from users who want more "context" from Meta without having to publicly share their conversations.

"The DM experience gives people greater flexibility in how and where they interact with Meta AI," Meta said in a statement. "People can share Threads posts, images, links or videos directly with Meta AI, ask follow-up questions and explore a topic in more depth within a one-on-one conversation." A similar feature is available across Meta's Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

At the same time, the company is still testing Meta AI's availability in Threads' public feeds. The feature was initially launched in just five countries: Argentina, Malaysia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. In those regions, you can both read and see Meta AI's own posts and tag it using @meta.ai. While you're still not able to block the account outright, you can click "not interested" and mute any Meta AI replies.