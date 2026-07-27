Another Far Cry game is in the works

While Ubisoft still hasn't announced Far Cry 7, it gave the green light for another game in the franchise while canceling another. According to a report from Insider Gaming, another Far Cry game made it out of its conception stage and is currently in development at Ubisoft's Vantage Studios subsidiary. While this new game is now in the works, another Far Cry game, which was already in development and rumored to be an extraction shooter title, has been canceled.

According to Insider Gaming, the Far Cry title that recently entered development is codenamed Kodiak and follows the franchise's typical open-world FPS format where "player interactions and player-driven stories take center stage." As for the canceled title, which was codenamed Maverick, the studio will be using the foundations of it for the Kodiak title without sticking to the extraction shooter genre.

The report mentioned that Kodiak is expected to be "really ambitious" and still several years away from release. It's not clear where this next game lines up in the franchise, but the studio is still working on the next mainline game, only known as Blackbird for now, which is expected to be Far Cry 7. Far Cry fans haven't seen a mainline entry in the franchise since 2021. Besides the upcoming games in development, they also have a TV show to look forward to.