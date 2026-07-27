YouTube Premium will soon include Peacock at no extra cost

Starting in early 2027, Peacock Premium — an ad-supported version of the streaming service — will be included with YouTube Premium in the US at no extra cost. That's a solid value add, considering Peacock Premium costs $11 per month or $110 per year. There'll be an option to upgrade to the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus tier. YouTube Premium prices increased in the US in June to $16 per month for an individual plan and $27 for a family plan.

In the meantime, YouTube users will be able to sign up for Peacock Premium as an add-on via YouTube Primetime Channels starting sometime this summer. Peacock Premium Plus has been an option there since last month.

Today, we're announcing that starting in early 2027, @YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. will get @peacock Premium included with their membership. 🦚 👏 We're excited to expand our partnership with @NBCUniversal, bringing new benefits to YouTube Premium members and... pic.twitter.com/1KjZatJTzj — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) July 27, 2026

This YouTube Premium and Peacock bundle is part of an expanded partnership between NBCUniversal (which Comcast is planning to spin out as a separate company) and YouTube. Some sports events will stream live on the NBC Sports YouTube channel. YouTube and NBCUniversal also have bundles in the works for users in other markets with Universal+ and Hayu.

As it happens, Peacock just turned its first-ever quarterly profit, six years after its debut. Peacock has partnered with other platforms on streaming bundles, such as Apple TV.