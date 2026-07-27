Spotify is experiencing another major outage

It's not just you. Spotify has been inoperable or bugged out for many users today, and while the original batch of issues appears to have been fixed, there's currently another outage affecting the company's web page and apps. At just past 3PM ET on Monday, July 27, the Spotify Status account shared on X, "We're aware of some issues right now with our web page and are checking them out!"

The website problems followed an outage in the early morning of July 27. The Spotify Status account said that glitch was cleared up about an hour after reports started rolling in. Spotify hasn't yet given the all-clear for the second round of problems today, and users are still reporting issues with the service on Downdetector. I can confirm that I am currently unable to listen to "Pookie's Requiem" on Spotify, and this is a tragedy.

The initial outage was resolved quickly, so for the sake of your commute home, cooking tunes or evening chill time, let's hope this one is, too.