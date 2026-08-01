How to create and delete stickers on your iPhone

Emojis and GIFs are great for reactions and conveying emotion, but new emoji offerings arrive slowly and there are only so many of them. GIFs offer lots more options, but you can't always find the right one to capture exactly how you're feeling. If you're looking for something that's much more personalized to yourself and your friend groups, you need to check out stickers on your iPhone.

Stickers are a much more personal option that are a lot of fun to use in the Messages app (and elsewhere) on your iPhone. If you haven't tried these custom "stickable" images yet, you're missing out. Any photo or video from you or your friends can become a hilarious reaction image. And they're easy to set up, with no photo editing skills required.

You can easily create stickers using your own photos, including animated stickers from Live Photos. A perfectly timed sticker can be funny in a group chat, great for inside jokes or inventing new memes between friends. After you make a sticker, it stays saved to your library for quick reuse later. And managing your stickers is simple too; you're free to remove any you aren't happy with or no longer use. Chances are that when you start using stickers, your friends will too, which means more amusing chats for everyone.