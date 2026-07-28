The CW's live sports programming is coming to ESPN on August 4

ESPN and The CW have announced that their new live sports partnership will launch on August 4, bringing CW Sports' eclectic collection of wrestling, racing and college athletics to ESPN subscribers. CW Sports live streaming will be a specific benefit of ESPN's Unlimited plan, one of two tiers offered through the sports network's relaunched subscription service.

CW Sports programming will be presented as livestreams in ESPN's mobile and TV apps and on the ESPN website. While CW Sports offers more niche programming like pro bowling and bull riding, both companies are touting the network's access to WWE NXT and the final two races of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series as the immediate draws of subscribing at launch. According to the announcement, ESPN Unlimited subscribers will also be able to watch 140 hours of college football across the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences starting August 29. CW Sports has inked new agreements with the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences that mean the network will also stream additional football and men's and women's basketball games every year through the 2030-2031 season.

Even with those deals, the competitive nature of licensing means CW Sports can't stream every in-demand college game. For anyone interested in paying for a dedicated sports streaming service, though, ESPN and The CW's deal could meaningfully sweeten what's an already expensive $30 per month subscription.