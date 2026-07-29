The US is banning foreign-made humanoid robots and power inverters

The US is banning humanoids and other advanced robots made outside of the United States, the FCC announced, saying that "advanced robotics devices" pose a national security threat. Foreign-made power inverters have also been deemed a security risk.

A press release from the FCC cited unnamed national security agencies. "In their determinations, national security agencies referenced, among other things, unacceptable risks, including that these devices could create supply chain vulnerabilities that could disrupt U.S.economic and national security and could create a cybersecurity risk that threatened American critical infrastructure," it said.

As with an earlier ban on routers manufactured outside of the United States, the government justified the bans as being in line with White House's 2025 national security strategy, which calls for re-shoring industrial production "with a focus on the critical and emerging technology sectors." Unlike the more strict router ban, the robot and power inverter bans use the "Buy American" statute to judge where a device is made, which typically allows for some foreign parts in a US-manufactured product.

The FCC cites quadrupeds and humanoid robots as the kind of "advanced" devices covered under the ban, though there will be carveouts for those used by the the Department of War and Department of Homeland Security. "As our dependence grows on advanced robotic devices for critical infrastructure protection, manufacturing, and US military dominance, it is vital that we have a secure domestic supply chain and industrial base for advanced robots," the FCC writes. "The networked capabilities of advanced robotic systems create extensive vulnerabilities and vectors for attacks that can manipulate the data and physical operation of the advanced robotic system. Relying on foreign-produced advanced robotic devices presents unacceptable supply chain and cybersecurity vulnerabilities."

The agency uses similar reasoning in its ban on power inverters, which specifically covers devices that convert current and also have Wi-Fi, cellular or bluetooth connectivity. "Any unanticipated manipulation or disruption of the supply of power inverters or of the inverters themselves would likely compromise the United States' electricity supply and by extension threaten the economic prosperity and national security of the United States," the FCC says. But, as with the ban on routers earlier this year, banning all foreign-made power inverters might prove to be difficult, at least in the short term. The broad wording of the FCC's power inverter definition would seemingly include any backup batteries with an AC outlet and companion app, though these aren't specifically named and may be exempted.

The FCC cites a Department of Energy assessment that notes that many of the components of inverters "are almost entirely produced [outside the US]" and that without moving production of those components to the US, it will be "challenging" to reduce the associated security risks. As with robots, companies can apply for conditional approval to continue selling their devices in the US.